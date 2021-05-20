Govt to launch DD International to boost Global Image

Doordarshan has issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) for a consultancy agency to deliver a full project report for the channel’s establishment

.

The goal is to “build a global presence for Doordarshan and to establish an international voice for India,” according to the EOI document

.

This comes as the Government’s handling of the pandemic has come under increasing scrutiny in the international media

.

According to the EOI, the channel would reflect India’s perspective on current problems of global and domestic importance

.