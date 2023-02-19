Naveen assures District Status to Padampur in a Year

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during his one-day visit to Padampur on Sunday reiterated his commitment to accord district status to Padampur in Bargarh district.

Addressing a public meeting at Jharbandh, the BJD Chief said that Padampur will be a new district of Odisha in a year.

Without taking any names, Patnaik took a dig at the Union Ministers. While addressing the gathering, Patnaik said during the by-election, Union Ministers had visited Padampur and assured about railway project, crop insurance and other issues. Hope that the Union Ministers do remember such assurances.

During his election campaigning, earlier Naveen had promised the people of the constituency to visit the area and will accord district status to Padampur.

This is his first visit to Padampur after the Biju Janata Dal won the by-polls with a record margin.

