IAS Officers Chanchal Rana & Ananya Das to start a New Life

TNI Bureau: IAS officers Ananya Das and Chanchal Rana are all set to marry each other as they got engaged yesterday.

Ananya Das, the Collector of Sambalpur, got engaged to Chanchal Rana, the Collector of Balangir district, at her residence in Sambalpur in the presence of their family, friends and colleagues.

According to sources, the IAS officers will tie the nuptial knot within three months.

Notably, Das had earlier married to Koraput Collector Abdaal Akhtar while Rana had married to Rayagada Collector Swadha Dev Singh.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

However, they decided to marry each other after separation from their respective partners.

Ananya Das is a native of Assam and is a 2015 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre (now, changed to Odisha after her marriage to Abdaal Akhtar, an Odisha-cadre IAS Officer). She had secured the All India Rank of 16.

The 33-year-old IAS officer was appointed as the Collector of Sambalpur in June, 2022. Prior to this, she worked as commissioner of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

On the other hand, Rana was an alumnus of NIT Silchar. He cleared the UPSC exam in 2014 with seventh rank at the All India level.