Provision of Special Category Status does not Exist Now

TNI Bureau: After Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ruled out Special Category Status (SCS) for any States on the basis of existing rules, BJD leader Pranab Prakash Das tweeted reminding Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan of BJP Manifesto of 2014 that promised a Special Category Status (SCS) for Odisha.

Following that, there has been a fresh debate on this issue. But, is it really feasible to grant SCS to Odisha?

Prior to 2014, there was a provision of granting Special Category Status (SCS) to those States that faced geographical and socio-economic disadvantages.

The criteria for SCS included hilly terrains, strategic international borders, economic and infrastructural backwardness, and non-viable state finances.

However, Following the dissolution of the Planning Commission and the formation of NITI Aayog, the recommendations of the 14th Finance Commission were implemented in 2015, which ensured the removal of the CONCEPT of Special Category Status to the States.

Since the provision does not exist anymore, the demand will ensure only political posturing. Neither Odisha nor any other States in India will get the Special Category Status (SCS) anymore.