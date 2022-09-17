Naveen approves Rs 2000 Cr VSSUT Transformation Master Plan

TNI Bureau: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, today approved a master plan for the development of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT). VSSUT, one of Odisha’s oldest engineering colleges, which will be transformed into a Center of Excellence.

Patnaik approved the Rs 2000 crore master plan for the institute’s transformation. According to the master plan, 10,864 students will be able to study at the institution by 2026. There are currently 2849 students enrolled in various courses.

By 2030, it will be developed as a Multi-Disciplinary Engineering and Research University, according to the master plan. It will be on par with the country’s premier engineering institutes, such as the IITs and NITs.

It will house seven schools, including the School of Engineering, the Skill Development Center, the School of Medical Technology, and the School of Basic Science. According to the plan, seven schools will house up to 24 engineering programmes, 14 departments, and 27 centers of excellence. Classrooms, laboratories, professors’ chambers, and galleries will be available at each school. All schools will have cutting-edge research centers and laboratory facilities.

The CM directed that all smart classrooms be completed within three months. The hostel and other repairs will be completed immediately, and the institution will have 24-hour power.