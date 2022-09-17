Fact Check: Delete….It’s Photoshopped

By Sagar Satapathy
Fact Check Modi Camera Nikon Cannon
TNI Bureau: Trinamool Congress MP Jawhar Sircar courted controversy tonight when he tweeted the photoshopped image of PM Narendra Modi from Kuno National Park where he was seen as clicking the photos with camera lens covered.

It’s not clear who photoshopped the image first, but it went viral on Social Media. The BJP leaders and followers were quick to point out the error. While the camera used by Modi to click the photos of Cheetahs was of Nikon brand, the lens cover was of Canon.

That clearly proved that the image was photoshopped with a malicious intent. Also, a clear look at the original video has proved beyond doubt that PM Modi did clicked the photos without lens cover.

Alt News Co-Founder Mohammed Zubair was also quick to fact check Jawhar Sircar with the the real pic.

Following the outrage, Sircar deleted the tweet.

Fact Check Modi Camera Nikon Cannon
Original
Modi Fact Check Camera
Fake Photoshopped Image
