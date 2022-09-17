Odisha-Mo Parivar ensures Dignified Cremation of ‘Chicken Aunty’

Jharana Singh, a 45-year-old resident of Phulbani, who had lost her husband 2 years back, had settled at Satyavihar, Bhubaneswar and was running a poultry shop to run her family with 3 children. She was popular in her locality with the name of “Chicken aunty”.

She was detected with stomach cancer and was undergoing treatment at Cuttack. Even though she was struggling hard to earn a living, she was a very jovial person who used to bring smiles to every customer at her shop.

Unfortunately, she breathed her last on 16th September, leaving behind her 3 children who were feeling helpless for conducting the last rites of their mother.

Upon getting information, Odisha-Mo Parivar immediately reached at the location, made logistical arrangements to transfer the mortal remains from the place to the crematorium and also stood by the family during the last rites.