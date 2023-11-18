TNI Morning News Headlines – November 18, 2023

➡️ Popular Jatra comedian Rabi Satapathy passes away. He was 68.
➡️ Western Odisha observes bandh demanding separate Koshal State. No effect in Sambalpur as business establishments, shops remain open.
➡️As many as 102 Assistant Professors today joined the state government in Odisha Medical Education Service.
➡️ A case has been registered against Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Aditya Thackeray, Sunil Shinde, and Sachin Ahir. The case has been registered under sections 143, 149, 326 and 447 of IPC: Mumbai police.
➡️ Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath decides to build a cricket stadium and gym in Mohammed Shami’s village after Shami’s fabulous performance in the Semi Final.
➡️ Cash, drugs, jewellery worth Rs 340 crore seized in Madhya Pradesh since Model Code of Conduct for State Assembly Polls came into force on October 9: Official.
➡️ 75.08% of voting was recorded in phase two of the Chhattisgarh elections and 76.22% in the Madhya Pradesh elections yesterday.
➡️ Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: where efforts are underway on the sixth day to rescue the 40 trapped workers.
➡️ Gujarat: The birthplace of Swami Maharaj of Swaminarayan Akshardham temple in Vadodara was decorated with 11,000 diyas.
➡️ Air quality index (AQI) remains in ‘moderate’ category in Mumbai.
➡️ India and Australia Teams to Share Dinner on Sabarmati Riverfront ahead of ICC World Cup 2023 Final on Sunday: Reports.
➡️ US announces new sanctions against Iran-backed militia groups, designates them as ‘global terrorists’.
➡️ UK detects 1st case of deadly cat coronavirus that killed 8,000 felines in Cyprus.
➡️ The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) to search for Hamas terrorists in South Gaza.
➡️ Israeli Government approves regular fuel deliveries to Gaza amid humanitarian concerns.
➡️ Total number of Palestinian deaths exceeded 12,000 since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7.
