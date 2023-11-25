Families of Trapped Uttarkashi Tunnel Workers meet VK Pandian

TNI Bureau: Family members of the 5 Odia workers trapped inside the tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi met 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman V.K. Pandian at Naveen Niwas in Bhubaneswar yesterday.

It is worth noting that the state government has made all arrangements to take the workers’ family members to Uttarkashi on the instructions of the Chief Minister. They are Phulchand Bhatra of Nabarangpur district, Bimal Nayak of Mayurbhanj district and Chittaranjan Nayak.

Families of two other workers have already reached Uttarkashi. This will help the stranded workers to meet their families after they are rescued.

Notably, 41 workers including five from Odisha have been trapped in the under-construction tunnel that collapsed 13 days ago.

The five Odia workers are – Tapan Mandal of Bhadrak district, Bhagban Bhatra of Nabarangpur and Bisheshwar Nayak, Dhiren Nayak and Raju Nayak of Mayurbhanj district.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

During his meeting with the worker’s family members, the 5T Chairman informed them about the various measures taken by the State Government for the protection of the Odia workers.

State government officials and special teams have reached the rescue site and are in regular contact with the rescue team, he said adding that all our workers are safe.

Pandian also said the family members that the Chief Minister is fully aware of the incident and is taking regular updates regarding the safety and rescue operations of the workers.

The 5T Chairman further said them that the rescue operation has been accelerated and the trapped workers will soon return to their families.