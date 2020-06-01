Music Composer Wajid Khan passses away at 42

TNI Bureau: Bollywood music composer Wajid Khan of music director duo Sajid-Wajid, breathed his last on Monday in Mumbai. He was 42.

He was suffering from kidney ailments.

Though it’s not verified, some unconfirmed reports have stated that the artiste was suffering from COVID-19.

Sajid–Wajid first scored music for Salman Khan’s Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya in 1998.

They composed music for several films such as Hello Brother, Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai, Gunaah, Chori Chori, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, Tere Naam, Garv, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Partner and many more.

His colleague and music director Salim Merchant took to Twitter to make the announcement.