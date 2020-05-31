TNI Sunday News Headlines – May 31, 2020

Odisha News

* Odisha reports highest single-day spike with 129 new COVID-19 cases today; 119 of 129 new cases are returnees, in Quarantine Centres. Tally rises to 1948.

* Another 76 patients recover in Odisha; active cases come down to 813; total recovery rate rises to 1126.

* Locust may reach Odisha in June.

* Chhattisgarh police bust ‘Maoist’ country-made weapons factory in Malkangiri district of Odisha, one held.

* Koya tribes of Malkangiri Dist honoured Corona warriors by singing “Bande Utkala Janani”.

* Two minor brothers meet watery grave in Mahanadi.

* Odisha Govt to establish hospital for wild animals.

India News

* Maharashtra Government extends the COVID-19 lockdown till 30th June in the State.

* Delhi records highest single-day spike of 1,295 fresh coronavirus cases, takes tally to 19,844.

* Low pressure area formed over Arabian Sea likely to intensify into cyclonic storm; to move towards Maharashtra, Gujarat by June 3.

* National Testing Agency (NTA) extends deadline to apply for for UGC- NET, CSIR- NET, JNUEE and other exams.

* All Govt offices in Himachal Pradesh shall remain open on all working days with 100% attendance of all officers/officials.

* The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) allows class 10,12 students to change exam centre, appear for boards later.

* Karnataka to follow MHA’s lockdown measures.

* Telangana govt extends lockdown in identified containment zones till June 30; lifts restrictions on inter-state movement of people.

* ICMR asks states to do sero-survey to measure coronavirus exposure.

* Hardik Pandya announces ‘wife’ Natasa Stankovic’s pregnancy.

World News

* US President Donald Trump postpones G7 summit; plans to invite India to G-7 meet, possibly in September.

* Nepal’s COVID-19 tally reaches 1567. Nepal Govt extends nationwide lockdown until June 14.

* Russian scientists plan to start clinical trials within two weeks on a vaccine to combat COVID-19.

* Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem reopens after two months.

* Belgian Prince Joachim tests positive for COVID-19.