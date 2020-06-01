Full List of 200 Special Trains resumed from June 1

TNI Bureau: Indian Railways has started running 200 special trains with both AC and non-AC coaches, from Monday.

According to the national transporter, around 26 lakh passengers have booked for Advance Reservation Period (ARP) from June 1 to June 30 while over 1.45 lakh passengers will travel on the first day.

These services will be in addition to Shramik Special trains and 30 Special AC trains being run since 12th May. These trains are on the pattern of Regular Trains. These are fully reserved trains having both AC & Non AC classes.

Train passengers need to follow new travel rules issued by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA):

• All passengers must wear face covers/masks at the entry/during travel and maintain social distancing

• Passengers to reach station 90 minutes in advance

• Only passengers with confirmed/RAC tickets shall be allowed to enter the Railway Station and board the train

• All passengers must download and use the Aarogya Setu application

Here is the list of trains which will resume from June 1: