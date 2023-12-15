Sensex hits record high, Nifty ends at 21,456

Sensex hit record high of 71,605 to end at 71,483 on December 15, while NSE Nifty 50 shut shop at 21,456 hitting a record high of 21,492 towards the end of trading session.

Nifty and Sensex gained over 2 percent this week, while Nifty Midcap 100 index and Nifty Smallcap 100 index was up 2.6 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively.

In the Nifty50 index, IT and Metal ruled as the top gainers where HCL Tech, TCS and Infosys gained 5.43 per cent, 5.28 per cent and 5.13 per cent respectively, whereas Adani Enterprises, Tata Steel and NTPC settled with more than 3 per cent gains.