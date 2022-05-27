Morning News Insight – May 27, 2022

🔸 Odisha reports 9 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Total active cases stands at 76.

🔸 Odisha reports highest point (39) decline in Infant Mortality Rate between year 2005 to 2020 – biggest decline in the country.

🔸 Brajarajnagar Assembly Bypoll: Odisha DGP reviews preparedness, 12 platoons force to be deployed.

🔸 NGT slaps Rs 1 crore fine on Odisha govt for felling Sal trees in Jajpur District.

🔸 Actress Varsha Priyadarshini files petition in High Court seeking orders to stop fake campaigns against her on social media.

🔸 IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar flags off Bharat Darshan Tour 2022.

🔸 Uttar Pradesh on alert over monkeypox cases; to put persons with international travel history on its radar.

🔸 Karti Chidambaram writes to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla over CBI raids; alleges breach of privilege.

🔸 Sri Lanka to restructure public transport to minimize impact of fuel crisis.

🔸 Elephants’ death in Boudh: 3 forest officials, including Boudh range forester Sushil Hota, Jamkhol beat forest guard Jyotiranjan Barik and Keredabadi beat forest guard, have been suspended.

🔸 India reports 2,710 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Total active cases stands at 15,814.

🔸 2 LeT terrorists killed in Soura, Srinagar. In Awantipora encounter, 2 LeT terrorists killed in connection with TV artist Amreena Bhat’s murder. Total 10 terrorists- 7 LeT, 3 JeM killed in last 3 days.

🔸 Fresh Hijab row in Karnataka: Following protests by a group of Hindu students, Muslim students of University College in Mangaluru submit memorandum to Dy Commissioner, urging him to allow Hijabs in classrooms.

🔸 Rajasthan Minister Ashok Chandna takes to Twitter; asks CM Ashok Gehlot to relieve him from his ministerial post and hand over responsibilities to Kuldeep Ranka (CM’s Principal Secretary).

🔸 Misuse of Thyagraj Stadium in Delhi: The MHA transferred both the AGMUT Cadre IAS Officers Sanjeev Khirwar and Rinku Dugga to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh respectively.

🔸 Supreme Court recognises prostitution (sex work) as a ‘profession’.

🔸Sensex surges over 430 points, currently trading at 54,685; Nifty at 16,301.

🔸 Tomb of Sand’ by Geetanjali Shree wins 2022 International Booker Prize.

🔸 Asia Cup Hockey: India thrash hosts Indonesia 16-0, qualify for Super 4s.

🔸 Taiwan reports 104 new coronavirus deaths, the biggest one-day increase on record.

🔸 Imran Khan slams Pakistan Government over hike in petroleum products, praises India.

🔸 Depeche Mode’s Keyboardist Andy Fletcher passes away at the age of 60.

🔸 GoodFellas actor Ray Liotta dies at the age of 67.

🔸 BBC to end 1,000 jobs & scrap a few broadcast channels as part of its digital transformation plan.

🔸 Elon Musk sued by Twitter investors. Investors claim Musk manipulated company’s stock price.

🔸 US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to travel to Uvalde, Texas on May 29, Sunday to grieve with the community that lost 21 lives in the horrific elementary school shooting: White House.