Odisha records highest decline in IMR in India during 2005-2020

Insight Bureau: With effective implementation of quality healthcare services & focus on safe institutional delivery of women, Odisha has registered a 39-point decline in infant mortality rate (IMR) in a span of 15 years from 2005 to 2020.

With this, Odisha tops in the decline point list in the entire country.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Odisha’s IMR now stands at 36 per 1000 live births.

This was reported in the Sample Registration System (SRS) bulletin 2020 published by the Registrar General of India.

Odisha is followed by Rajasthan (36-point) decline and Uttar Pradesh (35 points).