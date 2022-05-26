Misuse of Stadium: MHA transfers IAS Couple of Delhi

Insight Bureau: Hours after the Indian Express report regarding the misuse of facilities at Thyagraj Stadium in Delhi triggered massive outrage across the nation, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) cracked the whip on the erring IAS Couple.

The MHA transferred both the AGMUT Cadre IAS Officers Sanjeev Khirwar and Rinku Dugga to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh respectively from Delhi.

The Indian Express journalists exposed the IAS Couple with a verified report with photos and visuals that showed how the Thyagraj Stadium was closed for the athletes by 7 PM so that the IAS officer could walk there with his dog. He was accompanied by his wife too.

After the report went viral, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had announced that all sports facilities in Delhi would remain open till 10 PM.