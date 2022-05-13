Morning News Insight – May 13, 2022

An alarming number of devotees turn up at Kedarnath as Char Dham Yatra starts yesterday. ITBP deployed for security management.

By Sagarika Satapathy
➡️Odisha reports 14 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Total active cases stands at 135.
 
➡️Helicopter crash in Raipur airport : Captain Gopal Krushna Panda from Sambalpur among two dead.
 
➡️Puri Srimandir Parikrama Project: Odisha Government agrees to move reception centre beyond 100 metre.
 
➡️Pahala police in Bhubaneswar arrest a businessman on charges of raping a woman.
 
➡️Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged in Bhubaneswar today. Petrol price recorded Rs 112.50 per litre while diesel rate recorded Rs 102.24 per litre today.
 
➡️Chicken price skyrockets in Odisha; broiler chicken, which was being sold at Rs 180 to Rs 200 per kg a couple of days back, now costs Rs 280 a kg.
 
➡️India reports 2,841 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours; active cases stands at 18,604.
➡️NIA arrests 2 aides of Dawood, Chhota Shakeel.
 
➡️An alarming number of devotees turn up at Kedarnath as Char Dham Yatra starts yesterday. ITBP deployed.
 
➡️Sensex rebounds 635.43 points to 53,565.74 in early trade; Nifty climbs 186.4 points to 15,994.40.
 
➡️Rupee rebounds 17 paise to 77.33 against US dollar in early trade.
 
➡️Indian Premier League 2022: Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by five wickets.
 
➡️Global Covid caseload tops 520 million.
 
