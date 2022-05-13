Last rites conducted for Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in J&K

Insight Bureau: The last rites of the Kashmiri Pandit, Rahul Bhatt who was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir were performed at Bantalab on Friday. He was killed in Budgam district of J&K a day ago.

ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar, and Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa were present at the cremation ground for the last rites.

Notably, Bhatt, an government employee of Chadoora Tehsil’s office was shot at by terrorists, in what appeared to be a targeted killing, at the Tehsil office in Budgam yesterday. He was brought to Srinagar’s SMHS hospital where he was declared dead.

People gathered today to participate in Bhatt’s last rites.

Locals expressed their anger over the killing and demanded security for the Kashmiri Hindus living in the Valley.