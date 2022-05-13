Sensex jumps 480 pts, Nifty trades at 15,955

Insight Bureau: The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 481 points or 0.91 per cent to 53,411 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 147 points or 0.93 per cent up to trade at 15,955.

Mid- and small-cap shares were positive as Nifty Midcap 100 rose 2.47 per cent and small-cap surged 2.57 per cent.

On the 30-share BSE index, Sun Pharma, Titan, Tata Steel, Dr Reddy’s, M&M, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finserv were among the top gainers.

In contrast, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, TCS, HDFC twins (HDFC and HDFC Bank), Kotak Mahindra Bank, Wipro and UltraTech Cement were trading in the red.