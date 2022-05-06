Morning News Insight – May 06, 2022

➡️ Odisha reports 14 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 99.

➡️ Low pressure formed over South Andaman Sea; depression in next 48 hrs: IMD.

➡️ Nor’wester rain, thunderstorm & lightning continue in six districts – Angul, Cuttack, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Puri districts.

➡️ Matric examinee dies after falling from roof of residential school hostel at Kapapadar village in Rayagada Dist.

➡️ Odisha celebrated the 158th birth anniversary of eminent freedom fighter and legendary revolutionist Dharanidhar Naik yesterday.

➡️ India reports 3,545 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 19,688.

➡️ Delhi reports 1365 new COVID-19 cases and 1472 recoveries in the last 24 hours; positivity rate at 6.35%.

➡️ Loudspeaker row: Mumbai Police registers case against MNS leaders Sandeep Deshpande, Santosh Dhuri who along with their driver are absconding. Police have also arrested one Santosh Salil.

➡️ BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrested by Punjab Police.

➡️ WhatsApp rolls out emoji reactions for its users; current version of message reactions brings six emojis – Like, Love, Laugh, Surprised, Sad and Thanks.

➡️ Sensex 669 points down, trading at 55,032; Nifty trading at 16,470.

➡️ WHO chief warns Omicron BA.4, BA.5 still mutating; says ‘Don’t know what’s coming next’.