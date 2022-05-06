Sensex dives 800 pts, Nifty at 16,430 in early trade

Insight Bureau: The 30-share BSE Sensex dived 879 points or 1.58 per cent to 54,823 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 253 points or 1.52 per cent down to trade at 16,429.

Mid- and small-cap shares were neagtive as Nifty Midcap 100 fell 2.38 per cent and small-cap shed 2.91 per cent.

On the 30-share BSE index, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, Wipro, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, Maruti and Tata Steel were among the top laggards.

CommentsIn contrast, M&M, ITC, Reliance Industries and PowerGrid were trading in the green.