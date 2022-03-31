Morning News Insight – March 31, 2022

🔸Petrol & Diesel Prices hiked by 80 paise per litre – 9th hike in 10 days.
🔸Odisha reports 32 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 385.
🔸Around Rs 7 hike in Petrol & Diesel prices in Odisha in the last 10 days.
🔸India reports 1,225 new Covid cases and 28 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 14,307.
🔸Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla passes away at a Jaipur hospital following prolonged illness.
🔸Delhi Police arrest a total of 8 persons, in connection with violence and vandalism outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence yesterday. More arrests likely.
🔸Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will arrive in India today on a two-day official visit.
🔸Russia announces ceasefire to evacuate residents of Mariupol.
🔸The Russian Ruble has bounced back to almost its full value – the same as before Sanctions imposed by the West.
🔸UN creates Commission to investigate Russian War Crimes in Ukraine.
🔸 The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences has initiated disciplinary proceedings against Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.
Comments are closed.