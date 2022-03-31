Morning News Insight – March 31, 2022

🔸Petrol & Diesel Prices hiked by 80 paise per litre – 9th hike in 10 days.

🔸Odisha reports 32 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 385.

🔸Around Rs 7 hike in Petrol & Diesel prices in Odisha in the last 10 days.

🔸India reports 1,225 new Covid cases and 28 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 14,307.

🔸Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla passes away at a Jaipur hospital following prolonged illness.

🔸Delhi Police arrest a total of 8 persons, in connection with violence and vandalism outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence yesterday. More arrests likely.

🔸Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will arrive in India today on a two-day official visit.

🔸Russia announces ceasefire to evacuate residents of Mariupol.

🔸The Russian Ruble has bounced back to almost its full value – the same as before Sanctions imposed by the West.

🔸UN creates Commission to investigate Russian War Crimes in Ukraine.

🔸 The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences has initiated disciplinary proceedings against Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.