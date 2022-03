Insight Bureau: In a low scoring match tonight in the IPL, Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 3 wickets.

🔹KKR 128 in 18.5 overs (Russell 25). Hasaranga 4/20, Akash Deep 3/45, Harshal 2/11.

🔹RCB 132/7 in 19.2 overs (Rutherford 28, Shahbaz 27). Southee 3/20, Umesh Yadav 2/16.

🔹Player of the Match – Wanindu Hasaranga.