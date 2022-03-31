Sensex surges over 127 pts, Nifty recorded above 17,000 in early trade

Insight Bureau: The BSE Sensex on Thursday jumped over 127.38 points to reach at 58,811.37 in an early trade while NSE Nifty surged 47.1 points to reach at 17,545.35.

M&M, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC, HUL, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers among the 30- share pack.

Infosys, Wipro, PowerGrid and Reliance Industries Limited were top losers.