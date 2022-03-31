Sensex surges over 127 pts, Nifty recorded above 17,000 in early trade
M&M, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC, HUL, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers among the 30- share pack.
Insight Bureau: The BSE Sensex on Thursday jumped over 127.38 points to reach at 58,811.37 in an early trade while NSE Nifty surged 47.1 points to reach at 17,545.35.
Infosys, Wipro, PowerGrid and Reliance Industries Limited were top losers.
