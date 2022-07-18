Morning News Insight – July 18, 2022

🔸 Odisha reports 816 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 118 between 0-18 years age group; Khordha reports 218 a nd Cuttack 78 fresh covid-19 cases today. Active cases rise to 5911.

🔸 Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik casts his vote for the Presidential election at the State Assembly.

🔸 BJD MP Dr. Sasmit Patra will take oath as Member, Rajya Sabha today at 11 AM.

🔸 Yellow warning issued for Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Boudh, Malkangiri and Koraput today.

🔸 Devotees throng Shiva temples on first Monday of the holy month of Shravan.

🔸 India reports 16,935 fresh cases, 16,069 recoveries, and 51 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases rises to 1,44,264.

🔸 India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 200 Cr (2,00,04,61,095). Over 3.79 Cr 1st dose vaccines administered for age group 12-14 years.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔸 Captain Anand and Nb Sub Bhagwan Singh lost their lives in a grenade blast that occurred on the LoC in Mendhar Sector (J&K): Indian Army officials.

🔸 Droupadi Murmu vs Yashwant Sinha: Voting for the Presidential election begins in Parliament premises and state legislative assemblies.

🔸 Monsoon Session of Parliament to begin today; Centre to introduce 24 Bills.

🔸 Rupee rises 6 paise to 79.76 against US dollar in early trade.

🔸 No option other than dialogue with Pakistan to resolve Kashmir issue, says PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.

🔸 Sri Lanka’s acting President Wickremesinghe declares emergency.