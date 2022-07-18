Morning News Insight – July 18, 2022

🔸 Odisha reports 816 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 118 between 0-18 years age group; Khordha reports 218 and Cuttack 78 fresh covid-19 cases today. Active cases rise to 5911.
🔸 Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik casts his vote for the Presidential election at the State Assembly.
🔸 BJD MP Dr. Sasmit Patra will take oath as Member, Rajya Sabha today at 11 AM.
🔸 Yellow warning issued for Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Boudh, Malkangiri and Koraput today.
🔸 Devotees throng Shiva temples on first Monday of the holy month of Shravan.
🔸 India reports 16,935 fresh cases, 16,069 recoveries, and 51 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases rises to 1,44,264.
🔸 India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 200 Cr (2,00,04,61,095). Over 3.79 Cr 1st dose vaccines administered for age group 12-14 years.
🔸Captain Anand and Nb Sub Bhagwan Singh lost their lives in a grenade blast that occurred on the LoC in Mendhar Sector (J&K): Indian Army officials.
🔸Droupadi Murmu vs Yashwant Sinha: Voting for the Presidential election begins in Parliament premises and state legislative assemblies.
🔸Monsoon Session of Parliament to begin today; Centre to introduce 24 Bills.
🔸Rupee rises 6 paise to 79.76 against US dollar in early trade.
🔸No option other than dialogue with Pakistan to resolve Kashmir issue, says PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.
🔸Sri Lanka’s acting President Wickremesinghe declares emergency.
🔸Gambian Vice President arrives in India to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave.
