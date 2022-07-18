Young BJD Leader Sameer Pradhan passes away

Insight Bureau: Sameer Pradhan, a young BJD leader and former Corporator of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) passed away at the age of 46.

He was being treated at the SUM Hospital after suffering a heart stroke on Friday night. Sameer was doing well and looked healthy till Friday night, recalls his friend Satyajit Dash.

But, later late in the night, he developed chest pain and informed his friends who took him to hospital. It was a heart stroke and he later suffered a brain stroke too. His condition deteriorated and he never recovered.

Sameer was unmarried and had lost his mother who he loved more than anything else, two years ago. He was feeling lonely after his beloved mother’s demise and that affected him badly, sources close to him revealed.

Sameer Pradhan, a humble, jovial person and philanthropist, was respected and loved in his circle. He was an able organiser and proved himself as an asset for the party.

He was involved in various social work and later got closely associated with Odisha-Mo Parivar. Sameer had worked very passionately for various activities of Odisha-Mo Parivar, including blood donation camps and other activities.

Sameer was a three-time Corporator from Baramunda Rental Colony, Bhubaneswar. His untimely loss came as a big shocker for all.

The News Insight condoles the demise of Sameer Pradhan and prays for the departed soul.