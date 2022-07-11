Morning News Insight – July 11, 2022

🔸 Odisha reports 572 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 69 between 0-18 years age group; Khordha reports 219 and Cuttack 68 fresh covid-19 cases today. Active cases cross 3000, rise to 3360.

🔸 Odisha Government to include Covid-19 management and climatic change in class 10 syllabus from 2022-23 academic session: School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

🔸 Low Pressure: Rainfall likely in several districts of Odisha till July 13.

🔸 BJB College girl student death case: Police forcibly pick up mother of the deceased staging dharna in front of the College.

🔸 Tusker dies after coming in contact with electric transformer near Golabai road in Khordha district.

🔸 India reports 16,678 fresh cases, 14,629 recoveries and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 1,30,713.

🔸 JEE Main 2022 session 1 result out; to check the result, candidates will need to login on the website jeemain.nta.nic.

🔸 AIADMK leadership tussle: EPS, OPS supporters clash in Chennai; AIADMK general council apoints Edappadi K Palaniswami as party interim general secretary. AIADMK meet resolves to hold organisational polls to formally elect General Secretary.

🔸 Amarnath Yatra resumes from Nunwan-Pahalgam side after being partially halted due to cloudburst; a stairway towards to the cave has been made by Chinar Corps, Indian Army overnight to facilitate the devotees.

🔸 Congress President Sonia Gandhi asks MP Mukul Wasnik to rush to Goa to oversee the latest political developments in the state.

🔸 Sensex down by 307.6 points, currently at 54,174.24; Nifty dips by 89.80; currently at 16,130.80.

🔸 Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) to win his 7th Wimbledon Crown and 21st Grand Slam Title.

🔸 INDvsENG 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav hits his maiden T20I hundred.

🔸 England beat India by 17 runs in the 3rd T20I; India win Series 2-1. Suryakumar Yadav scored 117.