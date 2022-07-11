Parties that support Draupadi Murmu in Presidential Polls

Insight Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s decision to choose the former Governor of Jharkhand, Draupadi Murmu as its Presidential candidate has met with considerable success so far as she enjoys a considerable amount of support from other political parties.
Meantime, former Union Minister and opposition’s presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha is going to have a tough time in getting the required support to win the election for the top post.
The JMM (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha) is in a dilemma and has not yet taken a decision on supporting Murmu. Although they want to support her, they are also bound by the compulsions of going with Yashwant Sinha, who they backed initially when Draupadi Murmu’s name was not announced.
Parties supporting Draupadi Murmu:
1. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
2. Janata Dal United (JDU)
3. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)
4. Biju Janata Dal (BJD)
5. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)
6. Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP)
7. Apna Dal Sonelal (ADS)
8. Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP)
9. Asom Gana Parishad (AGP)
10. Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK)
11. Naga People's Front (NPF)
13. Jannayak Janta Party (JJP)
14. United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL)
15. Mizo National Front (MNF)
16. Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (NISHAD)
17. Nationalist Progressive Democratic Party (NDPP)
18. All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU)
19. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)
20. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS)
21. Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC)
22. Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM)
23. Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM)
24. Bodoland People’s Front (BPF)
25. Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RASP)
26. Jana Sena Party (JSP)
27. All India Namathu Rajiyam Congress (AINRC)
28. Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP)
29. United Democratic Party (UDP)
30. People’s Democratic Front (PDF)
31. Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP)
32. Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP)
33. Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA)
34. Republican Party of India Athawale (RPI-A)
35. Tamil Maanila Congress Moopanar (TMC-M)
36. Indigenious Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT)
37. Puratchi Bharatham Katchi (PBK)
38. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)
39. Janata Dal Secular (JDS)
40. Jansatta Dal Loktantrik (JSDL)
41. Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
42. Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party
