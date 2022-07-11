Parties that support Draupadi Murmu in Presidential Polls

Insight Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s decision to choose the former Governor of Jharkhand, Draupadi Murmu as its Presidential candidate has met with considerable success so far as she enjoys a considerable amount of support from other political parties.

Meantime, former Union Minister an d opposition’s presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha is going to have a tough time in getting the required support to win the election for the top post.