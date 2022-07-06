Morning News Insight – July 06, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
Domestic LPG cylinder rate increased by Rs 50 from today
🔸 Odisha reports 401 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 44 between 0-18 years age group; Khordha reports 194 cases & Cuttack 64 fresh covid-19 cases today. Active cases stands at 1957.
 
🔸 Odisha is all set to release the Class 10th result today at 1 PM on its official website.
 
🔸Odia TV Actress Rashmirekha’s Male Friend Santosh Patra dies by Suicide.
 
🔸 India reports 16,159 fresh cases, 15,394 recoveries and 28 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases rises to 1,15,212.
 
🔸 The rate of domestic 14.2 kg LPG cylinders was increased by Rs 50 with effect from July 6, Wednesday. The price of a 5 kg domestic cylinder was increased by Rs 18.
 
🔸 Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi sent to 5-day police remand (till July 11 ) in connection with Rana Kandowalia murder case.
🔸 Indian Air Force (IAF) receives 7.5 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme; closes registration.
 
🔸 Ajmer Dargah Cleric arrested for comment on Nupur Sharma. He offered on camera to gift his house to anyone who beheads suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.
 
🔸 PM Modi to inaugurate Golden Jubilee celebrations of Agradoot newspaper group today.
 
🔸 Lieutenant General Mohan Subramanian of India appointed as Force Commander of UN Mission in South Sudan.
 
🔸 Queen Elizabeth’s work duties have been reduced due to health concerns.
 
🔸 Canada to throw out 13.6 million doses of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine because it couldn’t find any takers for it either at home or abroad.
 
🔸 UN, US call for investigation into deadly Uzbekistan Protest.
 
🔸 Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine needs $750 Billion to rebuild Country.
