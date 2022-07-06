Odia TV Actress Rashmirekha’s Male Friend Santosh Patra dies by Suicide

Insight Bureau: Barely a fortnight after Odia TV Actress Rashmirekha Ojha was found hanging in her rented house in Nayapalli in Bhubaneswar, her male friend Santosh Patra died by suicide in his house in Rourkela.

Santosh was found hanging in his house at Basanti Colony in the Steel City. He reportedly took this drastic step late last night.

Earlier, he was grilled by the Commissionerate Police in connection with Rashmirekha’s death. Rashmirekha was found hanging on June 19.

The duo were reported in a live-in relationship.