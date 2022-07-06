Odisha Tops State ranking for implementation of NFSA

Insight Bureau: Odisha has been adjudged the top ranked State followed by Uttar Pradesh at the second spot and Andhra Pradesh at third amongst the General Category States in ‘State Ranking Index for National Food Security Act (NFSA)’.

Odisha topped the table with a score of 0.836 as per the ranking released by Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal released the first edition of ‘State Ranking Index for NFSA’ during the conference of Food Ministers of States/UTs on ‘Food Nutrition and Security in India’ organized by Department of Food and Public Distribution here today.

Piyush Goyal said that India is now 100% connected under the One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC). He added that 45 crore transitions have taken so far providing the beneficiaries with the freedom to collect ration from any State or UT in the country.