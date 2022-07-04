Morning News Insight – July 04, 2022

🔸 Odisha reports 245 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 41 between 0-18 years age group; Khordha reports 135 c ases & Cuttack 38 fresh covid-19 cases today. Active cases stands at 1490.

🔸 Low pressure area forms over North Odisha and adjoining south Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal, heavy spells of rain during the next 4 to 5 days from today.

🔸 Odisha Joint Entrance Exam (OJEE) 2022 begins today and will continue till July 8.

🔸 BJB girl student’s suicide: Parents of deceased stage protest in front of college demanding arrest of three accused students.

🔸 India reports 16,135 fresh cases, 13,958 recoveries and 24 deaths, in the last 24 hours. Active case stands at 1,13,864.

🔸 Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Government to seek ‘vote of confidence’ today.

🔸 Supreme Court agrees to list next week a petition challenging the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in armed forces.

🔸 16, including school students, killed as a private bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu.

🔸 A terrorist hideout was busted in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir

🔸 21-year-old Sini Shetty from Karnataka crowned Femina Miss India World 2022.

🔸 India has new Covid sub-variant of Omicron, may be alarming: Israeli expert.