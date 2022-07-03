Sunday News Insight – July 03, 2022

🔹 New Covid cases in Odisha cross 300 mark today.

🔹 Odisha reports 346 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 49 between 0-18 years age group; Khordha reports 189 cases & Cuttack 51 fresh covid-19 cases today. Active cases stands at 1310.

🔹 Out of 189 Covid-19 cases detected in Khordha district today, 170 are from Bhubaneswar.

🔹 71 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1280049.

🔹 Ratha Jatra 2022: Devotees avail ‘Adapa Abadha’, the special prasad prepared during the stay of the Holy Trinity at the Gundicha Temple.

🔹 In view of possible Low pressure, Odisha Government issues advisory to Collectors.

🔹 India reports 16,103 fresh cases, 13,929 recoveries and 31 deaths, in the last 24 hours. Active cases rises to 1,11,711.

🔹 Tamil Nadu reported 2,672 new cases, 1,487 recoveries; Maharashtra reports 2,962 fresh Covid-19 cases today.

🔹 Delhi government to send elderly pilgrims for Jagannath Puri Yatra in Odisha under its free pilgrimage scheme: Officials.

🔹 Talib Hussain, one of the two terrorists captured by the villagers in Reasi area of Jammu, was working with BJP Minority Cell and associated with its IT Cell. BJP admitted this and clarified that he had resigned two months ago.

🔹 Manipur Landslide: A total of 27 bodies of Territorial Army personnel and of 15 civilians recovered. Search operation underway.

🔹 2002 Godhra train fire accused Rafiq Hussain Bhatuk given life imprisonment.

🔹 Several IndiGo flights across the country delayed due to non-availability of crew members; DGCA seeks clarification from IndiGo.

🔹 Mission Telangana: PM Modi mentions Hyderabad as “Bhagya Nagar” in BJP’s National Executive Meeting.

🔹 BJP Leader Rahul Narwekar elected Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly after securing 164 votes in the 288-member House.

🔹 INDvENG 5th Test (Rescheduled): England 284 all out in reply to India’s first innings score of 416. Bairstow 106; Siraj 4/66, Bumrah 3/68, Shami 2/78.

🔹 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says 10 regions of Ukraine ️ have been affected in the war.

🔹 India gifts 75 ambulances, 17 school buses to Nepali organizations.

🔹 Athlete Parul Chaudhary sets new national record in women’s 3000 m event at the Sound Running meet in Los Angeles.