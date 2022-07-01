Evening News Insight – July 01, 2022

🔸 Ratha Jatra 2022: Chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra reach Gundicha temple.

🔸 Single-use plastic ban: Cuttack Municipal Corporation authorities conduct raids at several places.

🔸 Mishap during Ratha Jatra: One killed, 8 critical as chariot comes in conta ct with 11 KV wire at Gudikhala mutt under Basta police limits in Balasore district.

🔸 Senior Photojournalist Ashok Panda dies on his way to cover Puri Ratha Jatra.

🔸 Manipur landslide: Death toll in the landslide that occurred in Manipur’s Noney district rises to 20; 15 Territorial Army personnel and 5 civilians dead so far, 44 persons still missing.

🔸 Former CM Captain Amarinder Singh is all set to merge his Punjab Lok Congress with BJP.

🔸 RBI hits hard on Bitcoin, DeFi, crypto trading platforms.

🔸 SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal and JDS leader HD Deve Gowda to support NDA’s Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.

🔸Udaipur horror accused’s bike had 26/11 Mumbai attack date as number plate. 🔸 Serum Institute of India gets nod to export 32.4 lakh doses of COVID-19 jab Covovax under brand name Nuvaxovid to the US.

🔸 India vs England, 5th Test: Rishabh Pant scores half-century as India reach 174 for 5 at tea on Day 1.