Morning News Insight – April 8, 2022

🔸Odisha reports 22 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 208.

🔸Bus overturns near Jayadeva Vihar Square, Bhubaneswar; 10 persons injured.

🔸Andhra Pradesh Govt allows Muslim employees to leave offices early during Ramzan month.

🔸India reports 1,109 Covid-19 cases, 1,213 recoveries, and 43 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 11492.

🔸 Registration for Amarnath Yatra to begin from April 11.

🔸I-T department has attached about 41 properties of Shiv Sena leader & BMC standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav in Mumbai.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔸3 crore houses constructed under PM Awas Yojana, says PM Narendra Modi.

🔸Sensex jumps 262.51 points to 59,297.46 in early trade; Nifty climbs 84 points to 17,723.60.

🔸Two killed, eight injured in terror attack in Tel Aviv, Israel.

🔸Hungary gets first delivery of Russian nuclear fuel since the war in Ukraine.

🔸Situation in Borodianka near Kiev is “much more horrific” than in Bucha, says Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.

🔸Twitter testing “unmentioning” that will allow users to ‘untag’ themselves from the conversation.