Sensex above 200 pts, Nifty trades above 17,700 in early trade

Insight Bureau: BSE Sensex rose 262.51 points to 59,297.46 while the NSE Nifty 50 index was up 84 points to open at 17,723.60 in an early trade on Friday.

The broader markets also opened in green and rose higher than the frontline indices.

Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, DR Reddy, Titan, Wipro, Infosys, Asian Paints, Powergrid, HUL, Maruti were the top gainers in Sensex pack, while Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank, NTPC, HDFC, Tech Mahindra, TCS, ICICI bank and HCL Tech were the laggards.