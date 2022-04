Insight Bureau: The Lucknow Super Giants moved to the second spot in the IPL 2022 Points Table with a comfortable 6-wicket won over the Delhi Capitals.

It was LSG’s 3rd victory in 4 matches.

Scores:

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔸Delhi Capitals 149/3 in 20 overs. Prithvi Shaw 61, Rishabh Pant 39*, Sarfaraz Khan 36*. Ravi Bishnoi 2/22.

🔸Lucknow Super Giants 155/4 in 19.4 overs. Quinton de Kock 80. Kuldeep Yadav 2/31.

🔸Player of the Match – Quinton de Kock