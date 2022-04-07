Morning News Insight – April 7, 2022

➡️ UGC has approved setting up of the Bhima Bhoi Chair at Delhi University and Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh.

➡️ Odisha reports 28 new Covid positive cases (Khordha 7) in the last 24 hours. Active Cases now stand at 208.

➡️ Sevayats in Puri felicitate SP Dr. Kanwar Vishal Singh after the arrest of accused Jagan Mohapatra in connection of Temple Kitchen (Rosa Ghara) vandalism case. The accused has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ India reports 1033 new Covid cases, 1222 recoveries and 43 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 11,639.

➡️ Union Health Ministry denies detection of XE Variant in India, as reported in the media earlier.

➡️ Union Minister Piyush Goyal invited University of New South Wales to expand its footprints in India.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi while expressing gratitude to the health sector on the occasion of World Health Day, revealed that India will strengthen its Ayush network to further boost overall wellness.

➡️ The US House votes for an investigation into war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine.

➡️ The UN General Assembly will vote Thursday on suspending Russia from the UN Human Rights Council over killing of Civilians in Bucha, Ukraine.