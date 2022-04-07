Sensex slips over 300 pts, Nifty below 17,750 in early trade

Insight Bureau: The 30-share BSE Sensex slipped 337 points or 0.57 per cent to 59,273 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 82 points or 0.46 per cent down to 17,726 on Thursday.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

On the 30-share BSE index, HDFC twins, Wipro, Titan, TCS, Infosys, L&T and Maruti were among the top losers.

On the stock-specific front, HDFC twins (HDFC and HDFC Bank) were the top losers as the stocks cracked 2 per cent and 1.52 per cent, respectively. UPL, Wipro and Titan were also among the laggards.