IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians suffer 3rd Straight Loss

By Sagar Satapathy
Pat Cummins IPL 2022
153

Insight Bureau: Mumbai Indians suffered their third consecutive loss in IPL 2022 as they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets. With this 3rd win from 4 games, KKR now tops the points table with 6 points.

Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad are yet to win a single match in IPL 2022.

Scores:

🔸Mumbai Indians 161/4 in 20 overs. Suryakumar Yadav 52, Tilak Varma 38*. Cummins 2/49.

🔸KKR 162/5 in 16 overs. Venkatesh Iyer 50*, Pat Cummins 56*. Tymal Mills 2/38, Murugan Ashwin 2/25.

🔸Player of the Match – Pat Cummins.

