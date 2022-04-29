Morning News Insight – April 29, 2022

🔸 Odisha reports 10 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 78.

🔸 BSE Class 10th exams started today; 5.85 lakh students to appear.

🔸 Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to leave for New Delhi on a 5-day trip today.

🔸 Heat wave warning issued in 11 districts of Odisha.

🔸 India reports 3,377 fresh Covid cases, 2,496 recoveries and 60 deaths in the last 24 hours.

🔸 Covid-19 cases witness a sharp rise in Delhi; the Capital City records 1,490 new cases of Covid-19, two deaths in last 24 hours.

🔸 Delhi warns of Power outage for Metro, Hospitals due to Coal Shortage.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔸 Leaders of Japan, India, US and Australia to meet at the Quad meet which is likely to be held on May 24 in Tokyo, Japan.

🔸 Maharashtra: ED summons Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali in an alleged money laundering case.

🔸 Jammu and Kashmir | Fire continued in the Daya Dhar forest area of Ghordi block; fire broke out 4 days ago.

🔸 Punjab: One bus conductor died after 3 buses were gutted in a fire that broke last night at a bus stand in Bathinda.

🔸 Global Covid caseload tops 512.2 million.

🔸 Japan proposes May 24 for Quad Leaders’ Summit.