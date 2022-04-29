Sensex gains 300 pts, Nifty jumps 17,300 in early trade

Insight Bureau: BSE Sensex climbed 296.45 points to 57,817.51 in early trade on Friday while NSE Nifty jumped 99.3 points to 17,344.35.

Indian indices witnessed a positive start on Friday amid positive global cues.

However, the global indices were bolstered by upbeat technology earnings in the US, brushing aside fears of economic slowdown.

Axis Bank was down almost over 4%.