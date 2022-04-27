Morning News Insight – April 27, 2022

➡️ Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) issued a show-cause notice to Jatni MLA Suresh (Sura) Routray over his controversial remark that PCC President is decided by BJD President and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. Sura remains defiant and refused to apologise.

➡️ Odisha reports 10 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 80.

➡️ India reports 2,927 new Covid-19 cases, 32 deaths and 2,252 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 16,279.

➡️ Elephant safari in Kaziranga National Park for this tourist session will be closed from May 1.

➡️ Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan scraps discretionary quota of MPs for admission in Kendriya Vidyalayas.

➡️ All India Muslim Personal Law Board terms Uniform Civil Code an unconstitutional & anti-minorities step.

➡️ Delhi reports 1204 new COVID-19 cases, 863 recoveries and 1 death in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 4508.

➡️ 11 persons electrocuted in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur during a temple chariot procession.

➡️ Sensex down by 495.77 points to 56,860.84 in early trade; Nifty falls 144.15 points to 17,056.65.

➡️ IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 29 runs in IPL 2022.

➡️ US Vice President Kamala Harris tests COVID-19 positive with no symptoms.

➡️ Russia’s Gazprom to cut gas supplies to Bulgaria from April 27. Gazprom will also halt gas deliveries to Poland via the Yamal pipeline.

➡️ China has reported first human case of the H3N8 bird flu

➡️ China has announced plans to build an asteroid monitoring and defence system to help address the threat of asteroids colliding with Earth

➡️ Russian President Vladimir Putin and UN Secretary General António Guterres held talks in Kremlin. UN Secy General is making a last ditch effort to end the war in Ukraine.

➡️ USA: Pfizer has requested for FDA emergency use authorization for a booster dose of the Covid vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

➡️ Reports suggest that Elon Musk may change Twitter the verification (blue badge) process, making it easier and simpler.