Arun Lal (66) to marry Bul Bul (38) with ex-wife’s consent

Insight Bureau: Arun Lal, the former Indian cricketer & commentator is back in the news for his second marriage to one Bul Bul Saha (38) who is 28 years younger than Arun Lal (66). He was previously married to Debjani Lal (Reena) and they parted ways with mutual consent but they continue to live together because of her illnesses.

Debjani Lal has expressed no qualms regarding the upcoming marriage of the former cricketer to his long-time friend who reportedly works as a teacher.

The couple got engaged last month but only now was the news of the marriage made public when a picture of their invitation for the wedding scheduled on 2nd of May was shared on social media and public platforms. According to the images, the marriage is to take place at Peerless Inn, Esplanade in Kolkata.



Though there has been much speculation ever since the news has become public especially with regards to the huge age gap between the two, the couple should be given some space on account of the approaching ceremony and not be expected to reason with the public and media concerning their personal life choices.

Arun Lal is currently the Head Coach of the Bengal Ranji Cricket Team. He had left commentating in the year 2016 when he was detected with Salivary Gland Cancer.