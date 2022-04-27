Elon Musk, Tesla, China & Indian Market

Insight Bureau: Minister of Union Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, during an interactive session at Raisina Dialogue 2022 on Tuesday said that Tesla CEO, Elon Musk has to manufacture his Tesla cars in India if he wants to sell them in the country. Reiterating that Musk will not receive any ‘special treatment’, Gadkari added that Tesla must not import cars from China and sell them in India as it will not be a good proportion for Indian Market.



“We have got all the competence. The vendors are available. We have all sorts of technology. We have all the spare parts with many Indian brands doing a better job here.” Gadkari said, further stating that it will be a win-win situation for both India and Tesla.



While talking about electric vehicles, the minister emphasized the widespread uptake on electric buses. The demand for electric buses is claimed to have increased up to 1300%. “There’s a big potential for all EVs in India. I have tried Mercedes, Toyota, Hyundai, and other top brand electric cars working in India,” he pointed out.



Last year, Tesla Inc. sought a reduction in import duties on electric vehicles (EVs) in India but the Ministry of Heavy Industries asked the Elon Musk-led company to start manufacturing its iconic EVs in the country itself before any tax concessions can be considered.



Tesla Motors India and Energy Private Limited was founded on January 8, 2021 with its registered office in a city in the south of Bangaluru, a hub for several global technology companies.



Tesla cars, also known as EVs, run on electricity instead of gas/fuel. They emit no exhaust fumes. They do not contain the usual liquid fuel components, such as a fuel line, fuel pump, or fuel tank.