Morning News Insight – April 15, 2022

🔹A Special Health Camp under Chief Minister Air Ambulance Service will be organised in Nabarangpur on April 15-16.

🔹Odisha reports 17 new Covid cases from 6 districts in the last 24 hours – Balasore 6, Khordha 5. Active cases stand at 121.

🔹India reports 949 fresh cases, 810 recoveries and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 11,191.

🔹44 children tested COVID positive in the last 7 days in Noida, UP, of which 16 children are below 18 years.

🔹Karnataka contractor’s death: KS Eshwarappa to resign as Minister today.

🔹Nearly 5 million Ukrainians have fled the country in 50 days of war. Over 7.1 million people have been internally displaced.

🔹Russia lost ‘Moskva’, the flagship vessel of its Black Sea Fleet. The ship has subk following a fire to its ammunition, confirms Russia. Ukraine’s claims of hitting the ship with Neptune missiles, not verified yet.

🔹Loss of ‘Moskva’ cost Russia $750 million.

🔹Elon Musk’s $43.4 billion offer to acquire Twitter was rejected by another shareholder Saudi Prince Al Waleed.

🔹Vanguard now owns 10.3% of Twitter, making it a bigger shareholder than Elon Musk.

🔹Musk says he has a ‘Plan B’ if his offer is rejected.

🔹Twitter weighing options to prevent Elon Musk from increasing his stake in the company significantly.