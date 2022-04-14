In Pics: Alia Bhatt weds Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir and Alia take wedding vows today (14th April).

By Subhashree Banerjee
Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Wedding Photos
Insight Bureau: The much awaited couple #RaAlia tied the knot this evening and we can’t keep calm. The whole of the Bollywood is high on wedding vibes.

Ranbir and Alia took their vows today (14th April) and then released the photos while making a public appearance too.

The Kapoor’s have been known to have grand weddings with delicious food and as such the stage is set for a grand evening.

The couple had been dating since 2018 and went on public by walking in together for the first time at actress Sonam Kapoor’s Mumbai reception. Mumbai police had asked the media to not block any cars of the guests of the wedding.

The security was quite tight and the wedding was a close knit affair with only family members and close friends being the attendees.

Ranbir’s Baarat left from “Krishna Raj” bungalow to the venue which is his home “Vastu”.

