Gujarat Titans stays on Top with 4th Win in IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans has toppled Rajasthan Royals to acquire the first position on the IPL rankings chart, by winning four out of five matches. They now have 8 points from 5 matches.

The team rode on Skipper Hardik Pandya’s back to thrash it’s opponent.

Pandya scored an unbeaten 87 off 52 balls to guide Titans to 192 for four after being invited to bat. Thursday was a day of the Titans as they defeated the Royals by 37 runs in the match, with Hardik leading the front with an amazing half-century adorned with eight fours and four sixes. He made a solid partnership with Abhinav Manohar(43 off 28) of 86 runs for the fourth wicket to lay the foundation.

David Miller scored 31 runs towards the end contributing to the Titans big score.

Titans’ bowlers then picked up wickets at regular intervals to prevent Royals to 155 for nine. Jos Buttler top-scored for Royals with a 24-ball 54.

It was Royal’s second loss in five games.

Yash Dayal(3/40) impressed the crowd in his debut match while Fergusson(3/23) knocked down the wickets of Butler and Ashwin in the same over, after which the Royals succumbed to a 90 for five.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans: 192 for 4 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 87 not out, Abhinav Manohar 43, David Miller 31 not out; Riyan Parag 1/12).

Rajasthan Royals: 155 for 9 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 54; Lockie Ferguson 3/23, Yash Dayal 3/40).