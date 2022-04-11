Morning News Insight – April 11, 2022

🔸 Odisha reports 12 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 144.

🔸 India reports 861 fresh Covid-19 cases, 929 recoveries and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 11,058.

🔸 Veteran Actor, Screenwriter Shiv Subrahmanyam passes away.

🔸 JNU Violence: FIR filed against ABVP students by members of JNUSU, SFI, DSF & AISA. ABVP to file a counter FIR.

🔸 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met US aerospace & defence majors Boeing & Raytheon after reaching Washington DC.

🔸 Samyukt Kisan Morcha to observe ‘MSP Guarantee Week’ from April 11-17 to press uts demand for legal guarantee on minimum support price for farmers.

🔸 PM Narendra Modi to hold virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden today.

🔸 Elon Musk has decided not to join our Board,” tweets Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal.

🔸 French Presidential Polls: President Macron and his far-right rival Le Pen will advance to Presidential runoff.

🔸 Ousted Pakistan PM’s supporters stage protests across the country.

🔸 The National Assembly of Pakistan will elect a new Prime Minister today. PML-N Shehbaz Sharif and Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi to fight for the post. Shehbaz Sharif is all set to become the new PM of Pakistan.

🔸 Queen Elizabeth (95) admits ‘frightening’ Covid battle has left her ‘very tired and exhausted’.

🔸 Sri Lanka stares at worse death toll than Covid Pandemic, as the country is running out of life-saving medicines.

🔸 Pope Francis calls for ceasefire in Ukraine, as Russia gears up for bigger assault.

🔸 China reports 27,509 new daily coronavirus cases, the most since the pandemic began.

🔸 Finland and Sweden set to join NATO as soon as this summer.