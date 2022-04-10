IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals & Rajasthan Royals Win

Insight Bureau: The IPL 2022 became more interesting with 5 teams now having 6 points each. However, among the lot, Gujarat Titans have maintained an unbeaten run in this tournament – only team to do this.

Rajasthan Royals with a thrilling three-run victory over the Lucknow Super Giants, have joined Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and LSG at the top of the points table.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals had defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 44 runs.

➡️ Delhi Capitals beat KKR by 44 runs.

👉 Delhi Capitals 215/5 in 20 overs. Prithvi Shaw 51, David Warner 61. Sunil Narine 2/21.

👉 KKR 171 in 19.4 overs. Shreyas Iyer 54, Nitish Rana 30. Shardul Thakur 2/30, Khaleel Ahmed 3/25, Kuldeep Yadav 4/35.

👉 Player of the Match – Kuldeep Yadav.

➡️ Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs.

👉 Rajasthan Royals 165.6 in 20 overs. Padikkal 29, Hetmyer 59*, Ashwin 28. Holder 2/50, Gowtham 2/30.

👉 LSG 162/8 in 20 overs. Quinton de Kock 39, Deepak Hooda 25, Stoinis 38*. Boult 30, Yuzvendra Chahal 4/41.

👉 Player of the Match – Yuzvendra Chahal.